It's now Domestic Violence Action month in San Luis Obispo County

Lumina Alliance wants to call October Domestic Violence Action month instead of domestic violence awareness month.

They say people are already aware of domestic violence, now it’s time to prevent it.

Lumina Alliance is teaming up with community leaders to further the narrative about what people can do to help survivors of domestic violence and how to prevent domestic violence in the future.

"One in four women will experience domestic violence in their lifetime, one in five men. This type of violence is very common, it's happening in the home, but it can feel silenced. It can feel like it's hidden, even though it's prevalent,” said the Director of Communications and Events for Lumina Alliance Stacy Salame.

It takes about seven attempts for a person to leave an abusive relationship for good, according to Lumina Alliance.

This month the group is collaborating with Cal Poly Safer, local cities, and breweries to host events info sessions to ignite conversations.

Earlier in the week, the city of San Luis Obispo, passed a proclamation in support of calling October Domestic Violence Action month.

The participating breweries, including Wild Fields Brewhouse and Central Coast Brewing, are even offering purple beer in honor of the ribbon supporting survivors of domestic violence.

“The number one action people can take we believe it starts at home with purposeful parenting and talking and starting conversations with kids, specifically with young boys and young men,” explained Salame.

People can visit this website for resources on how to have those conversations.

The organization is also hosting other events including speakers and a vigil this October.

Lumina Alliance has a 24/7 crisis hotline at (805) 545-8888, where people can speak with an advocate.

“Equity in a relationship between genders that looks like open communication. It looks like consent is happening, regardless of your relationship status and it is. It's just that dialogue that leads to healthy partnerships,” said Salame.

When a person is ready, Lumina Alliance encourages people to call 9-1-1 and find a safe place.

They can then call the crisis hotline to build a safety plan.

When a person chooses to leave an abusive relationship, it’s often the most dangerous time.

Lumina Alliance can work with survivors on coming up with a safe plan to leave.

