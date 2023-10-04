'It's overwhelming': Chef who dyed beard pink for cancer fundraiser hits goal

A Central Coast chef who dyed his beard pink last week to raise awareness of cancer and to fundraise for cancer research hit his fundraising goal.

Bernard Livingston, executive chef at Blue Moon Over Avila in Avila Beach, lost his mother, Doris Livingston, due to complications with cancer more than seven years ago.

Livingston started the fundraiser is honor of his mother. This is the second time he's done the dyed-beard fundraiser.

Livingston had the pink beard hair shaved off Tuesday after smashing the $2,100 fundraising goal by several hundred dollars, according to the GoFundMe page — a victory for Livingston and cancer research but a loss for bright-colored beard appreciators everywhere.

"It's just overwhelming, overwhelming, overwhelming — the outreach and support from everybody," Livingston said. "... Thank you all so much."

The funds will go to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

Livingston had his beard dyed last week by Jessica Zerolis, the owner of Masterpiece Salon. Some of those proceeds from others who dyed their hair pink also were donated to cancer research.