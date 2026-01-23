'It's rewarding': Local hospice organization seeks out community volunteers

A local organization is asking for the community's help in caring for one of the Central Coast's most vulnerable groups.

Officials from Central Coast Home Health and Hospice say they are in critical need of volunteers to help care for patients in San Luis Obispo County and the Santa Maria Valley.

Volunteers will reportedly be tasked with supervising patients, providing emotional support and socialization, and helping with small household tasks.

KSBY spoke with some Central Coast Home Health and Hospice volunteers on Thursday who said the experience is fulfilling.

"It's rewarding to volunteer for this organization because they're very well-organized. We meet monthly, so we have a sense of connection with the other volunteers, and we learn things that we can use in being with our patients," volunteer Kathy Flock said.

"I have learned so much, so much, from these people, these beautiful people, talking about either their lives, their experiences, or what they're going through right now," Brent Davis, another volunteer, said.

Hospice volunteers are required to attend a training session before beginning their work.

The next training session will be held on three consecutive Fridays: Feb. 20, 27, and March 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Officials say the sessions are free, and snacks and lunch will be provided.

If you would like more information about volunteering, you can call Central Coast Home Health and Hospice at (805) 540-6020 and ask to speak with Nicki in Volunteer Services.

You can also email Nicki directly at Nicolette.tempesta@cchh08.com.