Jack, our Pet of the Week is eager to find his forever home

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week, it is eight-year-old terrier Jack's turn.

He is 37 pounds of pure joy. He loves adventures, toys and cuddling. He arrived at Woods with no teeth but that doesn't hold him back at all! You can see his tongue out and tail wagging all the time.

He has previously lived with children, other dogs, and cats and is house-trained.

He is available for adoption at the shelter off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from noon to 4 p.m. daily.

Click here for full details on Jack!