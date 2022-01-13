Jordan Cunningham will not seek reelection for his seat in the 35th Assembly District.

The Assemblyman, who would have been up for re-election this year, made the announcement Thursday morning.

“After talking it over with my wife and kids, I have decided not to seek a fourth term in the State Assembly. It has been a great privilege to represent this community in Sacramento. San Luis Obispo County has been my home for most of my life, and northern Santa Barbara County has been my adopted home.”

Cunningham was first elected to the assembly in 2016.

"We've worked together to accomplish big things: securing hundreds of millions of dollars to finally fix the dangerous 41/46 Y intersection; bolstering Career Technical Education so more kids have a career path coming out of high school; passing important new laws to combat human trafficking; ensuring that small businesses have a voice in the regulatory process; solidifying our state's commitment to building offshore wind right here on the Central Coast; and mitigating the economic impact of the pending closure of Diablo Canyon. In addition, I am particularly proud that my office helped thousands of local residents get their unemployment checks when the state shut down the economy.”

The 35th district covers San Luis Obispo County and parts of Northern Santa Barbara County.

Cunningham says he will continue to “fight for the Central Coast” for the remainder of his term, adding, “I look forward to spending more time with my family and coaching youth sports, and growing our businesses."

Morro Bay City Councilmember and teacher Dawn Addis, who lost to Cunningham in 2020, is running once again for the seat this year.

