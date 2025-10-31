'Joy of giving back': AGHS club partners with Vitalant for fall blood drive

One of the nation's largest non-profit healthcare organizations is urging the community to take part in several blood drives on the Central Coast this week.

Vitalant officials say the number of blood donations usually drops during the fall and winter months.

That's why Arroyo Grande High School's Friday Night Live club hosted its Fall Blood Drive on Thursday.

Club advisor Brandon Sligh told KSBY that the annual event has become one of the largest blood drives on the Central Coast.

"It's a complete honor that I get to have with my club of Friday Night Live within SLO to put this on for our community," Sligh said. "It was something that I got to do in high school and continue to do now, and it's cool to get to see that my students also [find] that joy of giving back in that way, in a meaningful fashion."

Vitalant is encouraging people to roll up their sleeves and help save a life during two more blood drives this Halloween.

The blood drives will be held on Friday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at at Paso Robles High School and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at WorldMark Solvang.