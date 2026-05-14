Judkins and Mesa Theatre Department to host live production of The Lion King

ARROYO GRANDE — The iconic Lion King play will be coming to Arroyo Grande this weekend as students from Judkins and Mesa middle schools join forces.

Opening night for the play will begin this Friday at Arroyo Grande High School’s Clark Center.

For the past four months the Judkins and Mesa theater department has been hard at work designing sets, choreographing numbers, and preparing for this year's performance.

Director Marcia Geyer, who originally directed plays at both schools, decided just three years ago to combine the theater departments into a more grand production.

Judkins and Mesa’s first venture together was a production of Pixar’s Finding Nemo. The following year the department performed Disney’s Moana to a sold-out opening night and a first for the department.

Now, the students are putting the finishing touches on The Lion King Jr.

“I think one of things you can take from this show is finding your inner beauty, I think that's one of the main focuses of the show and it really helps with self confidence,” said Della Callaghan who plays Simba.

There will be three performances at the Clark Center in Arroyo Grande. The first show will be Friday, May 15 at 7:00 p.m. followed by shows on Saturday, May 16 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.

You can buy tickets here.