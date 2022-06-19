Juneteenth celebrations began early on this year

The 5th annual Juneteenth celebration organized by the San Luis Obispo County branch of NAACP was held today in Mission Plaza.

A blend of the words June and nineteenth. It’s a day dedicated to celebrating the end of slavery in the United States on June 19th, 1865.

“A celebration of those who came before us and worked hard, met huge challenges, and found out later that they were actually free," said Los Osos resident, Julia Long-Meyers.

Although it has been celebrated for many years, this year was the first time celebrated as a national holiday after President Biden signed it into law.

“It actually just has a very emotional touch to it because it has definitely been a long time coming and so many people from my generation and my daughter’s generation don’t know about Juneteenth," said Adrienne Scott, one of the vendors at the event.

After being virtual last year, the Juneteenth celebration organized by NAACP took place in person with vendors, music, speakers, and food.

“I feel it is awesome that we are educating, and the public is here, and everyone is participating," said Scott.

The NAACP spent four months planning this event and are happy to see the community come together to celebrate and honor Juneteenth.