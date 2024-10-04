Watch Now
Jury convicts Morro Bay man of criminal threats

Morro Bay resident faces maximum of three years in state prison.
A San Luis Obispo County jury this week convicted Eric Douglas Zentzis, 45, of making felony criminal threats.

On October 3, District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Zentzis, a Morro Bay resident, was found guilty of making threats toward a former girlfriend causing her to fear for her life. From December 31, 2023, to January 6, 2024, Zentzis left more than 50 threatening voicemails and sent multiple text messages to the victim.

This offense is a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes Law.

The trial lasted a week. The case was investigated by the City of Morro Bay Police Department and was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney James Statton.

Zentzis will be sentenced on November 6. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in state prison.

Eric Zentzis

