Jury convicts Paso Robles man of 'multi-day crime spree'

A Paso Robles man faces decades in prison after being found guilty of multiple charges related to what the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office described as a "multi-day crime spree."

A jury this week convicted Richard Quntan Garcia of attempted robbery, robbery, carjacking, and reckless evasion of a peace officer.

The crime spree started shortly after 10 p.m. on Nov. 24, 2021, when Garcia tried to rob the Carl's Jr. restaurant on Black Oak Dr. in Paso Robles. Garcia reportedly pointed a handgun at a 15-year-old employee and demanded cash. He ran off without getting any money when another employee called police.

Three hours later, Garcia robbed the Chevron gas station on Ramada Dr. In that case, he reportedly fired a gunshot over the employee's shoulder and into the ceiling. The employee gave Garcia some money and he drove off in a dark BMW sedan.

About an hour later, a police officer spotted the BMW. Garcia reportedly fled, leading the officer on a high-speed chase that ended near Lake Nacimiento Resort where Garcia ran off. Police were unable to locate him.

On November 28, Garcia reportedly carjacked someone outside an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Creston Rd. in Paso Robles.

The next day, officers spotted him in the same area and he was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Garcia is scheduled to be sentenced on June 20. According to the DA's Office, he faces a maximum prison sentence of 82 years to life plus 51 years.