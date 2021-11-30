Person of interest in Paso Robles armed robberies arrested on carjacking charges

Paso Robles Police arrested a person of interest in armed robberies on Thanksgiving for carjacking charges Monday.

Police say at around 8 p.m. Sunday they responded to reports of a carjacking that happened on the 1200 block of Creston Road.

Police say the suspect, identified as Richard Garcia of Paso Robles, approached an occupied vehicle implying he was armed, and demanded the victim get out of the vehicle. The victim feared Garcia had a weapon, got out of the vehicle, and Garcia fled in the car. Police say they found the car unoccupied a short time later.

On Monday police say at around 8:50 AM, the victim of the carjacking called and reported the suspect was walking on Creston Road.

When police contacted 29-year-old Garcia they say he fled on foot and after a short chase was taken into custody without incident.

Garcia was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for resisting arrest, possession of methamphetamine, felony charges of carjacking and stolen vehicle, with a bail enhancement.

Garcia was named earlier as a person of interest in an armed robbery however police have not released any additional information regarding that investigation at this time.

One of those armed robberies was an attempted armed robbery at Carl's Jr. on Black Oak Drive Wednesday night and the second was an armed robbery early Thanksgiving morning at Chevron on Ramada Drive.

The suspect in this investigation fled both of the scenes eventually leading the police on a chase to Nacimiento Lake where near the lake dam, the suspect jumped out of their vehicle and fled on foot.

Police say it is unknown at this time if the two robberies are connected, and have not confirmed if Garcia is the suspect in the investigation.

The carjacking and the armed robberies remain under investigation. Anybody with information is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 805-549-STOP.