Jury finds man guilty of forcible rape, great bodily injury after assault of a 17-year-old in Nipomo

A San Luis Obispo County jury found a man guilty of forcible rape causing great bodily injury after an incident in Nipomo in April 2021.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, 30-year-old, Florentino Marcelino Ramonsantiago was found guilty of forcible rape after a nine-day trial.

The jury also found Ramonsantiago guilty on a special allegation that during the rape he caused great bodily injury on the 17-year-old victim based on the fact that his assault resulted in pregnancy. This guilty verdict subjects Ramonsantiago to a sentence of 25 years to life in state prison.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence of the violent assault that occurred on April 29, 2021, at a residence in Nipomo.

“The violence and trauma suffered by the young survivor is what one would see in a horror movie,” said Deputy District Attorney Kristin Barnard. “The sheer courage it took for this young lady to report and later detail this shocking crime to a jury is remarkable. We are thankful to the jury for their focused attention in this very emotional and raw case and acknowledge the impact it has had on them as individuals.”

Ramonsantiago is scheduled to be sentenced on November 30.