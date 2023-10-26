Jury finds Morro Bay man guilty of child sex crimes

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced Wednesday that a San Luis Obispo County jury found a Morro Bay man guilty of child sex crimes.

According to a press release, 33-year-old Elderjairus Stomtomas Belen was found guilty of 11 felony counts of engaging in sex acts with a child under the age of 14. The jury also found that the crimes involved multiple victims.

During the trial, jurors heard evidence that between November 2013 and December 2018 Belen engaged in a series of sex acts with the two survivors beginning when they were under the age of ten. Belen was between the ages of 23 and 28 when he committed the crimes.

San Luis Obispo Co. District Attorney's Office Elderjairus Stomtomas Belen

"We thank the jury for their focused attention in this very sensitive and emotional case," said District Attorney Dan Dow. "The two young survivors demonstrated remarkable courage by reporting the crimes and testifying in the trial necessary to bring this predator to justice. We are optimistic that this conviction will encourage victims of sexual assault to report the conduct to law enforcement."

Sentencing is scheduled for December 1. Belen faces a maximum term of 275 years to life in state prison for his conviction.