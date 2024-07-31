Jury finds Paso Robles man guilty of sexual battery against Uber driver

A San Luis Obispo jury has convicted Robi Nogo, 56, of sexual battery against his female Uber driver.

The incident occurred in rural Paso Robles on Dec. 19, 2023.

Nogo was in the passenger seat of his Uber when a camera inside the car captured the battery on tape.

Jurors were shown this footage during Nogo's six-day trial.

Nogo will receive his sentencing on Aug. 21.

He faces a maximum misdemeanor penalty of up to one year in county jail, one year probation, and will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.