Jury hands down guilty verdict in deadly Shandon stabbing case

Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 05, 2021
A jury on Friday found a Shandon man guilty of a deadly stabbing in June of 2019.

Kejuan Guy Bynum, 29, was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Cristopher Vento Wilson, 23.

The stabbing happened in Shandon on the evening of June 1, 2019. Bynum reportedly assaulted Wilson at a home on Escondido Way, stabbing him multiple times with a knife. Wilson died at the hospital.

Bynum is scheduled to be sentenced on December 13.

Because he had a prior conviction for robbery, which is considered a violent felony under California's Three Strikes Law, Bynum faces a maximum sentence of 31 years to life in state prison.

