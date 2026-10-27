Kern County election officials debunk viral image of discarded cases labeled as elections equipment

BAKERSFIED, CA — The Kern County Elections Office says an image circulating on social media does not show what some online viewers may believe it does.

The image reportedly shows cases labeled "County of Kern Elections Division" in an area where trash was discarded.

The Elections Office says it wants to clarify that these cases do not contain vote-by-mail ballots. Instead, officials say the cases are outdated voting booths that have not been used for more than 20 years and are unrelated to the county's current election processes or voting technology.

The Elections Office says it appreciates the public's vigilance and reaffirms its commitment to the integrity and security of every election.

For questions or concerns contact the Kern County Elections Division at (661) 868-3590 or email elections@kerncounty.com. Additional information is available on the county's official Election Integrity webpage at KernVote.com.

