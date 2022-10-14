Kids learn fire safety during Central Coast Burn Relay

The Central Coast Burn Relay took place Thursday as part of Fire Prevention Week.

The relay has been taking place for 30 years with the goal of raising funds to support the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation.

It's also an opportunity for local firefighters to teach school children about fire safety.

Crews took two routes covering northern and southern San Luis Obispo County stopping at schools including Lillian Larsen Elementary, Winifred Pifer Elementary, Templeton Elementary, San Benito Elementary, and Del Mar Elementary.

Katie Szymczak, the Alisa Ann Ruch Burn Foundation’s Development Manager, said the goal of the relay is to "enhance the quality of life for those affected by burn injuries in California, so we do prevention education, we come out to schools with fire services and educate children, we spread the messages across California. Our survivor services are really focused on healing."

The goal for the Central Coast Burn Relay is to raise up to $15,000 which will help send burn survivors to a week-long summer camp.