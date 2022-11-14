Kids raced for a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey

Children had the chance to race for Thanksgiving dinner.

The Arroyo Grande Recreation Services Department teamed up with the Lions Club and Central Coast Athletics Foundation hosted the 45th Annual Turkey Trot Fun Run.

Children in preschool through 8th grade had a chance to race for a Thanksgiving turkey.

A frozen turkey was awarded for 1st place, a frozen chicken for 2nd place, and a frozen Cornish game hen for 3rd place.

"When I went around the corner, I passed like two people, so then I came in second, and then I ran right through,” said Garett Kenny, who won second place. “What I won for the turkey trot second place, I won a whole chicken."

All runners got a t-shirt, participation ribbon and a raffle ticket for additional prizes.

Girls and boys ran the same distance, but they competed separately.