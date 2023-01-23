King Tides hit the Central Coast

The sun is out and surfers are soaking it all up.

“It was really nice to have some sunshine. I’ve been locked in the dorms it’s been raining," said Cal Poly student, Will Trapp.

On Sunday, the high tides didn’t bring the best surfing waves.

“It’s always challenging in conditions like this right now because of the wind and extreme high tide it’s hard to get into and the wave gets really soft so it’s hard to surf it," said Arroyo Grande resident, Rick Llorente.

King Tides happen when the sun, moon, and earth are in alignment and the moon is in its closest position to the earth, creating a stronger gravitational pull.

“A King Tide is when we get a lot of tidal inflow up to the beach and what that does for us is cause a lot of strong very dynamic currents that have the potential of pulling people far out to the sea who are expected of that force," said Battalion Cheif, Paul Lee with Pismo Beach Cal Fire.

“It’s up really high. I can hear it at night it’s crazy how loud it gets," said Grover Beach resident, Mark Jarrosiak.

Lee told KSBY that normally tides can be from two to three feet but Sunday's peak tide was just over seven-and-a-half feet.

“The run up on the beach is not something people normally see. Normally we have 100 feet of dry sand we hardly have any of that today," added Lee.

Meaning places where you normally walk, would not necessarily be safe in high-tide periods.

“Our crews are out looking for people who aren’t wearing wet suits and who aren’t strong swimmers, and smaller children," said Lee.

Pismo Beach Cal Fire officials said they understand high ides are a beautiful thing to see. However, they encourage people to take in the views from a distance like a road or any elevated area.