Kitten cuddlers needed at Santa Barbara County animal shelters

Santa Barbara County animal shelters are seeing an influx in kittens and are in need of kitten cuddlers.

Officials with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services are hoping people can come and spend some time with kittens.

Right now, shelter staff say they have about 200 kittens at the shelters and that human interaction is healthy for the animals.

"Just tending to them, because right now we're so busy that we're literally like cleaning and feeding, so having somebody just sit in there, talk with them, socialize with them, they are really going to give us a lot of information and help to find homes for them," said Nikki Ruhl, Santa Barbara County Animal Shelter Clinic Supervisor.

The shelter in Santa Maria has a room filled with kittens to cuddle with.

If you are interested in volunteering, the shelter is located at 548 W Foster Rd, and is open from 9-11 a.m. and from 12-4:45 p.m.

Options to adopt or foster are also available, click herefor more information.