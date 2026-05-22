Kitten season is underway at local animal shelters

Every week we feature local available animals from area shelters, this week it is all about kittens!

Meteorologist Vivian Rennie headed to the Woods Humane Society North County Cattery in Atascadero to meet our First Pet of the week.

Lavender is one of the many kittens available for adoption. She, just like the others at the shelter, has been vaccinated and altered.

KSBY

This time of the year is Kitten season and the team says that they have litters of kittens coming in every day. Many get adopted quickly, so if you see one you want, they suggest you act fast!

These cuties take a lot of resources so Woods Humane Society is asking for donations of bedding materials, food, and monetary donations to make caring for them possible. They are also looking for fosters to help with caring for the younger kittens.

Here is a link to the Woods Humane Society Website.

Moving to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter, where they are also featuring kittens!

First up is Cheeto, an orange tabby cat, is joined by a litter of three cuties named Ruffles, Dorito, and Frito.

They're all available today and more kittens are coming to the shelter every day.

They are also looking for kitten Fosters who are able to bottle feed for up to four weeks.

Here is a link to the adoptable animals from the county shelter.