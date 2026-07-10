Kittens are filling local shelters and are our Pets of the Week

Every week we feature available animals from Woods Humane Society; this week it is all about kittens!

This week Oscars is our Pet of the Week! He (like many other available kittens) is about 3 months old and is a ton of fun!

Full of energy and all of that adorable kitten love!

He has already been adopted as of Friday morning, but there are so many other available kittens! And it is a great time to adopt because Woods is having a kitten adoption special!

Woods Humane Society will host a foster drive, foster supply drive, and two-for-one kitten adoptions from July 10-12.

The drive is part of their “Foster the Love” awareness event, as kitten season is in full bloom and many of the kittens from foster homes have come back into the shelter for adoption.

Here is a link to Rio!

The nonprofit said they have 35 kittens available for adoption at their locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero, and 53 in foster care.

Woods says adopting a kitten typically costs around $150, including spay/neuter, vaccinations and other wellness treatments.

Here is a link to Toy Story!

For fosters, however, Woods provides all supplies, training and medical support. Lemos Feed and Pet Supply in both Morro Bay and Atascadero will host Woods’ foster drive booths on Saturday, July 11, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about becoming a foster, locals can visit https://woodshumanesociety.org/get-involved/foster/.