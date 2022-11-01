Know before you go: Halloween safety tips

While Halloween safety tips might seem obvious for some or aimed mostly at children, Halloween preparedness has no age limit.

Local law enforcement agencies are reminding those celebrating Halloween Monday night to keep safety in mind.

“Things can get wild on Halloween, and it’s supposed to be fun, but it’s also supposed to be safe for the little ones," said Grover Beach resident Lani Atwood.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Halloween Safety Enhancement Zone is already in effect, beginning at 12 a.m. on the 31st until Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 a.m.

Regular fines in the City of San Luis Obispo for infractions such as noise, unruly gatherings, open containers, and public urination are between $350 to $1,000, but during the Halloween Safety Enhancement Zone, those fines are doubled.

“Knowing the police department and authorities are taking very seriously this issue is exactly what we are looking for," said San Luis Obispo resident Guillermo Gonzalez.

In an email to KSBY, SLOPD said the weekend was busy with calls for service throughout the city, including dispatch making three warning calls for noise complaints.

The department expects lots of trick-or-treaters Monday night, something the California Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be aware of.

“If you’re walking, trick-or-treating, wear reflective stuff, have a flashlight with you. If you’re driving, pay attention to pedestrians," said CHP Officer Fidencio Rueda.

Other safety tips include removing all distractions while driving and making sure all treats are commercially wrapped.