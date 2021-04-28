Kristin Smart Collective creating new proposal for memorial

The Kristin Smart Collective is creating a new proposal for a temporary memorial for Kristin Smart.

We first reported on this story two weeks ago. The student-run arts organization wanted to create a 24-foot long memorial at the intersection of where Kristin was reportedly last seen alive.

The student behind the organization told us at the time he had not yet reached out to Cal Poly about his plans. After discussion with university officials and a representative from the Smart family, the Collective posted on Instagram a temporary memorial is not “feasible at this time” on the Cal Poly campus.

The group says they will be scaling it down from 24-feet to 8-feet and placing it in an area more accessible to the San Luis Obispo County community. Artwork and donations will still be used in the design, the Collective says any money not used will be donated to The Kristin Smart Memorial Scholarship Fund.