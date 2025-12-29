Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

KSBY airing special programming on Monday and Tuesday

KSBY media.PNG
KSBY
KSBY media.PNG
Posted

KSBY News will air special programming on Monday and Tuesday as NBC carries two NBA double-headers on Channel 6.1.

On both days, viewers can tune in to KSBY News at 4 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. There will not be newscasts airing at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's programming lineup is as follows:

  • 4 p.m. - KSBY News
  • 5 p.m. - NBA Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
  • 7:30 p.m. - NBA Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
  • 10 p.m. - Jeopardy!
  • 10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)
  • 10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
  • 11 p.m. - KSBY News

Tuesday's programming lineup is as follows:

  • 4 p.m. - KSBY News
  • 5 p.m. - NBA Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
  • 7:30 p.m. - NBA Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
  • 10 p.m. - Jeopardy!
  • 10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)
  • 10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
  • 11 p.m. - KSBY News

You can find a full list of programming on KSBY through our On KSBY webpage.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg