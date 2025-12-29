KSBY airing special programming on Monday and Tuesday

KSBY News will air special programming on Monday and Tuesday as NBC carries two NBA double-headers on Channel 6.1.
On both days, viewers can tune in to KSBY News at 4 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. There will not be newscasts airing at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
Monday's programming lineup is as follows:
- 4 p.m. - KSBY News
- 5 p.m. - NBA Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs
- 7:30 p.m. - NBA Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers
- 10 p.m. - Jeopardy!
- 10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)
- 10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
- 11 p.m. - KSBY News
Tuesday's programming lineup is as follows:
- 4 p.m. - KSBY News
- 5 p.m. - NBA Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies
- 7:30 p.m. - NBA Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers
- 10 p.m. - Jeopardy!
- 10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)
- 10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
- 11 p.m. - KSBY News
You can find a full list of programming on KSBY through our On KSBY webpage.