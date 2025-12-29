KSBY airing special programming on Monday and Tuesday

KSBY News will air special programming on Monday and Tuesday as NBC carries two NBA double-headers on Channel 6.1.

On both days, viewers can tune in to KSBY News at 4 p.m., 10 p.m., and 11 p.m. There will not be newscasts airing at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.

Monday's programming lineup is as follows:



4 p.m. - KSBY News

5 p.m. - NBA Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs

7:30 p.m. - NBA Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

10 p.m. - Jeopardy!

10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)

10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

11 p.m. - KSBY News

Tuesday's programming lineup is as follows:



4 p.m. - KSBY News

5 p.m. - NBA Philadelphia 76ers at Memphis Grizzlies

7:30 p.m. - NBA Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers

10 p.m. - Jeopardy!

10 p.m. - KSBY News (Channel 6.2)

10:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune

11 p.m. - KSBY News

You can find a full list of programming on KSBY through our On KSBY webpage.