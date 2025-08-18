KSBY and Vitalant to host "Be a Hero Blood Drive" on Aug. 27

KSBY will be hosting the annual "Be a Hero Blood Drive" on Wednesday, August 27, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the KSBY station in San Luis Obispo and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria.

The blood drive is designed to ensure that blood is available for vulnerable patients throughout the Labor Day holiday weekend, a time when donations typically dip due to family gatherings and travel.

Donors will receive tacos from Taqueria 805, a $10 Rewards gift card, and a free t-shirt. There will also be treats available for donors at the San Luis Obispo location from Paradise Shaved Ice. Donors will also automatically be entered for a chance to win one of three $10,000 gift cards in the gas giveaway.

Donor appointments must be scheduled in advance. You can schedule your appointment and find out more details here.

The KSBY station is located at 1772 Calle Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is located at 908 E. Sierra Madre, Santa Maria.