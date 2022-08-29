KSBY launches third "If You Give a Child a Book" campaign, here's how to donate

The Scripps Howard Foundation is "Giving light. Changing lives" for children in need nationwide through its "If You Give a Child a Book … " campaign.

For our third year at KSBY, we have partnered with two Title One school's in Santa Maria, one in Oceano and another in San Miguel, to help provide the books they need for their students.

The campaign begins Monday, Aug. 29, and lasts through Friday, Sept. 9. The Scripps Howard Foundation will be matching donations, so make sure to donate early to ensure your pledge is being doubled!

Employees here at KSBY began the campaign internally in early August to help support the children at the four local elementary schools, and in total raised $3,066.

Now, we are taking this campaign out into the community, with the goal of raising $40,000 worth of books for local students in need. To donate, click here. Or text KSBY to 50155. Message and data rates may apply. A $5 donation is all it takes to give a book to a child who needs it most.

Arellanes Elementary School, Bonita Elementary, Oceano Elementary and Lillian Larson Elementary will be a part of our "Big Book Giveaway" in January as we partner with Scholastic to turn all the community donations into books for these students.

A significant marker for educational success occurs when most children are only 8-9 years old. How well a child reads at the end of third grade can affect the rest of their education.

Through third grade, students are learning to read. Beginning in fourth grade, students are reading to learn-using their reading skills to gain information, solve problems and think critically. A child who can't read at grade level by third grade is four times less likely to graduate from high school. If this same child lives in poverty, 13 times less likely to graduate.

To learn more about the importance of reading for children at a young age, click here.