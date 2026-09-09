KSBY News special edition schedule - Wednesday, Sept. 9

KSBY will air a special programming schedule Sept. 9 as the NFL returns to Channel 6:

4:00 - 5:15 p.m.

NBC Sports Special: NFL Kickoff 2026

An in-depth look at various sports stories and personalities that are dominating today’s headlines; coverage includes exclusive interviews and commentary.

5:15 - 8:30 p.m.

NBC Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks

A rematch of Super Bowl LX, Seattle defeated New England, 29-13, behind Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to win their first title since the 2013 season.

8:30 - 9:00 p.m.

KSBY News Special Edition

9:00 - 9:30 p.m.

Jeopardy!

A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.

9:30 - 10:00 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune

Contestants contend with a fickle wheel as they earn cash and prizes, including cars and trips, for solving word puzzles by filling in missing letters.

10:00 - 11:00 p.m.

Dateline NBC

When a Colorado rancher vanishes, his friends know something isn’t right and seek answers for years; correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on the case.

11:00 - 11:35 p.m.

KSBY News at 11 PM

KSBY News will return to its regular scheduled programming on Thursday, Sept. 10.