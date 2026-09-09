KSBY News special edition schedule - Wednesday, Sept. 9

KSBY will air a special programming schedule Sept. 9 as the NFL returns to Channel 6:
4:00 - 5:15 p.m.
NBC Sports Special: NFL Kickoff 2026
An in-depth look at various sports stories and personalities that are dominating today’s headlines; coverage includes exclusive interviews and commentary.
5:15 - 8:30 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks
A rematch of Super Bowl LX, Seattle defeated New England, 29-13, behind Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III to win their first title since the 2013 season.
8:30 - 9:00 p.m.
KSBY News Special Edition
9:00 - 9:30 p.m.
Jeopardy!
A returning champion and two challengers test their buzzer skills and their knowledge in a wide range of academic and popular categories.
9:30 - 10:00 p.m.
Wheel of Fortune
Contestants contend with a fickle wheel as they earn cash and prizes, including cars and trips, for solving word puzzles by filling in missing letters.
10:00 - 11:00 p.m.
Dateline NBC
When a Colorado rancher vanishes, his friends know something isn’t right and seek answers for years; correspondent Josh Mankiewicz reports on the case.
11:00 - 11:35 p.m.
KSBY News at 11 PM
KSBY News will return to its regular scheduled programming on Thursday, Sept. 10.