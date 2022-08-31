KSBY partnering with Vitalant for annual Be a Hero Blood Drive

KSBY’s Be a Hero Blood Drive is happening Wednesday.

People are invited to come out to the KSBY’s studio in San Luis Obispo or Vitalant donation center in Santa Maria between 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. to donate.

The blood supply on the Central Coast has dropped by 50 percent since the start of summer.

Donations usually drop during the summertime but hospital officials say this year is worse than other years and add that if the shortage continues to worsen, hospitals could ask patients to delay non-essential surgeries.

KSBY is located at 1772 Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo. The Santa Maria Vitalant Donation Center is located at 1770 South Broadway in Santa Maria.

To make an appointment, click here.