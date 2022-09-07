KSBY programming changing Thursday for NFL season kickoff

The NFL season is set to kick off Thursday with the LA Rams facing off against the Buffalo Bills.
The game will be shown on KSBY starting at 5:15 p.m.
Our regular show programming on Thursday has changed to the following lineup:
- 2 p.m. - The Kelly Clarkson Show
- 3 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition
- 3:30 p.m. - NBC Nightly News
- 4 p.m. - NFL Kickoff
- 5:15 p.m. - Buffalo Bills vs. LA Rams
- 8:30 p.m. - KSBY News Special Edition
- 9 p.m. - Jeopardy!
- 9:30 p.m. - Wheel of Fortune
- 10 p.m. - Dateline