KSBY transmitter on backup power due to PG&E outage

A PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) outage is affecting KSBY's San Luis Obispo broadcast transmitter site.

As a result, KSBY's transmitter is operating on backup power, resulting in a reduced signal that may affect viewers in communities farthest from the San Luis Obispo site.

According to PG&E, the power outage could continue until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 17.

The utility company says the PSPS outage was initiated to prevent wildfire due to high winds and dry conditions.

PG&E turned off the power for hundreds of San Luis Obispo County customers, mostly in rural areas, on Thursday.

To view PG&E's outage map, click here.

