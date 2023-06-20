KSBY wins Emmy® Award for coverage of Kristin Smart murder trial

The Pacific Southwest California Chapter of The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has honored KSBY News at 5:00 PM with the Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement: Newscast-Smaller Markets.

KSBY earned the award for its July 18, 2022, news coverage of the opening statements in the Kristin Smart murder trial.

The Emmy® Award ceremony took place in Palm Springs over the weekend, and KSBY's Executive Producer Ashton McIntyre was there to receive the award and make an acceptance speech.

"In this industry, the irony of tragedy is sometimes recognition," said McIntyre. "For more than 27 years, KSBY has been able to tell the story of a young girl who couldn't."

The newscast covered the opening statements in the murder trial of Kristin Smart. It opened with sound from San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson, when he announced the arrest of Paul Flores in a press conference in April 2021.

The arrest took place more than 26 years after Kristin Smart disappeared in San Luis Obispo, and KSBY has been covering the story since the very beginning. The newscast continued by explaining to viewers what happened in the courtroom during opening statements, followed by timeline coverage walking viewers through what happened over the decades. Highlighting who Kristin was, legal actions over the years, and how we got to the arrest of Paul Flores and his father Ruben Flores.

With almost 700 members, The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences – Pacific Southwest Chapter, serves television professionals in San Diego, Bakersfield, Las Vegas, Palm Springs, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Santa Maria.