Kyle Doan still missing after Saturday's search by law enforcement

About 330 search and rescue volunteers from all over California came together Saturday to continue the search for Kyle Doan.

After dozens of search efforts, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office continued ground search efforts in the Salinas River over a six-mile radius in San Miguel.

“We’re happy that this large-scale search is finally taking place. We wish it took place a lot sooner…” Brian Doan, Kyle Doan’s father told KSBY.

Kyle went missing on January 9and was taken away by floodwaters in San Miguel.

“The problem is that all of the sediment deposits that took place in late December completely changed the landscape of the river areas, " Doan continues.

January storms made it near impossible to search.

“We had to wait for the water levels to recede in the Salinas river,” said Tony Cipolla, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.

Initially, the searches were near the San Marcos Creek, right next to where Kyle was last seen.

“Now we have thoroughly searched that area where the San Marcos creek flows into the Salinas river, we’re looking at a six-mile long river and a half mile wide,” Cipolla said.

They are searching that area because it is close to where Kyle was washed away.

“Studies have shown that in many cases, the victim is usually within a short distance of where they were washed away,” Cipolla continues.

The technology they used is Geo Located to improve the efficiency of the search.

“They are able to search an area, and that information gets transmitted back to the Internet Command Center and then shows all of the areas that have been searched so we don’t duplicate efforts,” Cipolla said.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office says they did not find Kyle on Saturday. They will continue their search Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.