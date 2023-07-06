Six months after Kyle Doan disappeared, law enforcement to continue search near San Miguel

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office will continue its search for missing 5-year-old Kyle Doan this weekend.

The sheriff's office will be assisted by the San Luis Obispo County Incident Management Team during their large-scale ground search operation on both Saturday and Sunday, July 8 and 9.

Kyle was swept away by raging floodwaters on Jan. 9 in the San Marcos Creek. The sheriff's office has held several searches for Kyle since then.

This weekend's search will involve approximately 300 search crew personnel from around the state.

Crews will be conducting full-day searches on both days in the Salinas River from the San Marcos Creek confluence to the Big Sandy Creek confluence. That is an area approximately 6 miles long and a half-mile wide. K9s and heavy equipment will be staged and prepared to respond immediately if evidence of Kyle's location is discovered.

Officials with the sheriff's office say they are not seeking volunteers during this search, saying;