Labor Day travel was not as busy as expected on the Central Coast

For many people, Labor Day marks the end of summer with traffic expected to be busier.

Triple-A expected 82% of Americans to travel this Labor Day holiday by car.

“We took a road trip mainly because we didn’t want anything dealing with airplanes, cancellations, delays, and stuff like that," said Christin Grigore, who traveled from Los Angeles.

Grigore and his family started their road trip Friday morning driving all the way to Carmel then to San Francisco and making a quick pitstop in Paso Robles before heading home.

The expected traffic just wasn’t there this year.

“No traffic, easy, easy breezy," said Grigore.

“Today there was nobody," said Olivier Peugem, who traveled from San Franciso.

Others decided to stay close to home.

“I just don’t like to travel too far out of town, I like to stay local. I just saw an influx of traffic in Morro Bay and then in Pismo Beach too," said Atascadero resident, Will Pompe.