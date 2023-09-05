Labor Day weekend comes to a close with travelers using Pismo Beach as a pit stop before heading home

Labor Day weekend is coming to a close which means weekend visitors are making their exit.

As we’ve reported, there have been multiple accidents, from Highway 101 to Highway 166 this Labor Day.

Travelers from all over California used Pismo Beach as a pit stop before heading back home.

“It's going to be a busy day, today’s Labor Day," Bakersfield resident George Rundal said.

For visitors like Rundal who are visiting from the Central Valley, the Central Coast offers a cooler place to stay but getting back home might be a challenge.

“If you drive pretty fast over [Highway 166], it's dangerous because there's a lot of curves in there," Rundal explained. "So I expect to have some traffic over there."

It might take him even longer now that he’s considering Highway 46 instead of Highway 166.

“I think it is worth it if you're trying to avoid accidents or any kind of road hazard," Rundal said.

While Pismo Beach was Rundal's only destination, others were using the area as a pit stop from the Bay Area to Los Angeles.

“I know the traffic in L.A. sometimes it gets bad at this time," Los Angeles resident Amir Negahderi said. "I was waiting for the traffic to go away. I think I should be fine as far as Google Maps is trying to tell me.”

Negahderi waited out the traffic at a nearby rest stop while travelers from San Jose stopped on their way from Chumash Casino in Santa Ynez and headed out before the roads got worse.

“Our summer has been so busy, we haven't had time to get away," Bay Area resident Franck Valenzuela said. "And so we kind of did it on the fly. Let's go to the beach, but not anything local, you know Monterey's right there. So we wanted to come out here. Perfect place to be out here. To be honest.”

Work begins tomorrow for those with the holiday off and Tuesday might as well be Monday 2.0.

“When we get into the Bay Area, we'll stop off in Salinas, and keep going to San Jose," Valenzuela said. "So, going on [Highway 101] can get backed up.

"We don't want to get in late.”