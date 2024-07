One southbound lane at the bottom of the Cuesta Grade is closed this week for a one-mile stretch near Old Stage Coach Road in San Luis Obispo.

The closure along Highway 101 began Monday and will be in place daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday while crews work on a project on the hillside to keep rocks from falling onto the road, according to Caltrans.

Caltrans asks that travelers drive carefully through the work zone.

The other lanes remain open.