Largest business tradeshow on Central Coast returned to SLO Wednesday

The largest business tradeshow on the Central Coast returned to San Luis Obispo on May 17.

The annual EXPO at the Expo brought together more than 100 local exhibitors to the Madonna Inn — giving them an opportunity to spotlight their businesses or products in front of more than 2,000 attendees.

“Now is a really good time [for the event] because we are of course coming out of covid and it’s giving new businesses an opportunity,” SLO resident Lydia Keema told KSBY. “And also the resurgence of businesses that have always taken place here as well and also being able to go into summer time and really enjoy a lot of opportunities.“

In addition to exposure to local clients, attendees and exhibitors were able to comingle with other businesses and find services that may aid their own.

The event was organized by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce and ran from 4 to 7 p.m.

The EXPO at the Expo has a theme each year. This year’s theme was “Magic.” Attendees were encouraged to incorporate magical elements into their booth spaces.