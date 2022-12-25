Last-minute shoppers raced against the clock Saturday for Christmas gifts

We are now just a few hours away from Christmas.

Some people today were checking their list, checking it twice, and noticed a gift is missing.

“I am last minute Christmas shopping for my husband’s stocking. I forgot until today," said San Luis Obispo resident, Kristen Spiegel.

Kristin Spiegel wasn’t alone. Many shoppers made one final stop at the stores with less than 24 hours left until Christmas.

“So we just wrapped up the last-minute shopping. We hit Mountain Air, we hit SLOcally Made," said San Luis Obispo resident, Michael Horgan.

Businesses feeling the Christmas rush.

“We’re off to a quick start this morning. As soon as we open the door, we had two customers within the first 10 seconds. Usually, on regular days with customers we usually don’t have one until half an hour," said Frank Cuellar who works at The Sports Forum.

For The Sports Forum, the staff says the days leading up to the big holiday brought an increase in customers and sales.

"It seems like everyone is trying to shop local because the shelves are more on the clear side I would say," added Spiegel.