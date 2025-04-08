Watch Now
Last-minute tax filing? Here are quick tips to save you time and stress

Mark Lennihan/AP
Part of a 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018.
The tax deadline is one week away, and if you’re rushing to file, you’re not alone. We polled our Instagram followers and found that 38% of those who voted on it still haven’t filed their taxes yet.

Whether you’re procrastinating or just haven’t had the time, the IRS has a few quick tips to help you file correctly and avoid any last-minute headaches:

  • File electronically if possible, it’s the fastest and safest method, according to the IRS.
  • Double-check Social Security numbers for everyone listed on your return.
  • Check your math, especially if you’re filing a paper return.
  • Don’t forget to sign and date your return. For joint returns, both spouses must sign.
  • Mailing your return or payment? Make sure it goes to the correct address.
  • Paying by check? Make it out to U.S. Treasury and include your Social Security number.
  • Need more time? You can request an extension to file, but remember, it does not give you more time to pay.
