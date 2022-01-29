Last weekend to enjoy SLO CAL Restaurant Month

The 8th Annual San Luis Obispo County Restaurant Month is wrapping up this weekend.

The month-long event offers meals in person as well as take-out.

Last year's SLO CAL Restaurant Month was modified to just take out only because of the pandemic.

Participating restaurants offered special discounts and three-course meals for a reduced price during the month of January.

These special menus are between $39 and $59 per person along with 20% off the regular menu items.

For example, Blue Moon Over Avila had a $47 three-course meal as part of restaurant month.

“It’s brought a lot of people in we have an awesome three-course menu that we were doing this month. so it really ended up being kind of one of the fan favorites between everyone this month,” said Drew McCarthy, who works as a server at Blue Moon Over Avila.

Special menus and discounts end on Mon. Jan. 31, 2022.

For a full list of restaurants offering these special discounts, click here.