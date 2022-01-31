Laura Capps announces candidacy for Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors

Santa Barbara Unified School District Board Member Laura Capps announced Monday that she is running for Santa Barbara County Supervisor.

Capps formerly worked as a White House and U.S. Senate aide. She considers herself to be an environmentalist and poverty advocate, working with non-profits on those issues, and currently runs her own public affairs firm, Capstone. She has served on the school board for the past five years.

Her announcement comes after current District 2 Supervisor Gregg Hart announced that he will not seek re-election. Instead, Hart plans to run for the 37th Assembly District seat.

The election is scheduled for June 7, 2022.

In 2020, Capps ran unsuccessfully for the supervisorial seat in District 1. As a result of redistricting, she now lives in District 2.

Laura Capps released the following statement on Monday announcing her candidacy:

"My candidacy for County Supervisor centers on our children and their future. As Supervisor, I will build on my decades of experience to tackle the urgent and interconnected issues of today: poverty, housing, homelessness, drought and climate change, mental health, economic development, transportation, healthcare and public safety, while creating innovative solutions for the issues of tomorrow.



For too many of our children, particularly children of color, Santa Barbara County is a challenging place to grow up -- especially now as the pandemic endures. Our county has one of the highest poverty rates in the state of California. Financial and food insecurity has a tight grip on the lives of many. Children struggle to thrive. Adults bear the havoc of soaring housing prices, often resorting to long, climate-damaging commutes. Our unsheltered neighbors suffer without the resources they need.



I am fortunate I was raised in Goleta and Santa Barbara and am a product of our local public schools. My parents and teachers taught me from a young age what it means to be involved, to lend a hand, and make a difference in the lives of your neighbors. My career in public service spans three decades - in the White House, United States Senate, and national and local nonprofit organizations - reflecting a strong commitment to better the lives of others.



I am running for County Supervisor with the experience and commitment to serve the entire county and bring bold solutions to address our urgent needs. The children of this county are my North Star. When we do right by them, we do right by us all."

Capps is also the daughter of Walter and Lois Capps, who served as members of the House of Representatives, representing a large portion of the Central Coast. Lois Capps succeeded her husband in that seat after winning a special election following his death in 1997.

