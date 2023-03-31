Lauren Daigle to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Singer-songwriter Lauren Daigle is scheduled to perform in concert this summer at the California Mid-State Fair.

Daigle's concert is set to take place on Thursday, July 20 in the Chumash Grandstand Arena.

Tickets range in price from $40 to $130 and go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 7. Tickets can be purchased at MidStateFair.com.

The Christian pop music star is best known for her hits "You Say," "Rescue," and "Thank God I Do." She has won two Grammy awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, and four American Music Awards.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair is scheduled to take place from July 19 to July 30 at the Paso Robles Event Center.