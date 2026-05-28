Law enforcement and special Olympic athletes to carry Flame of Hope across Central Coast

Starting on Monday, June 1, law enforcement officers and Special Olympics athletes in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties will carry the Flame of Hope throughout the Central Coast as part of the 2026 Law Enforcement Torch Run.

The Santa Maria run will begin at 10:30 a.m. at City Hall, with another run starting at 5 p.m. at San Luis Obispo High School.

The Santa Barbara run will begin the following day at Refugio State Beach at 8:30 a.m.

While the Flame of Hope will make its way through the Central Coast, the opening ceremony will begin in San Diego.

Participants will carry the torch throughout seven Southern California counties before finishing at Cal State Long Beach on June 5.

A year-round initiative across 46 nations, the Law Enforcement Torch Run is a global fundraiser that has raised more than $1 billion since its inception in 1981.

Every year, the Southern California leg of the program works closely with civic groups, local businesses, and community members to raise money for Special Olympics Southern California.

Last year, over 3,000 law enforcement officers and athletes carried the torch across more than 1,100 miles and 200 communities in Southern California.

The program raised nearly $1.3 million, with all funds used to cover athletes' transportation, uniforms, equipment and venue costs.

"I want to touch on the importance of us law enforcement being in the community and supporting not just our Special Olympics athletes, but also other members of our community," said San Luis Obispo Deputy Chief Aaron Schafer.

The arrival of the Flame of Hope in Long Beach will mark the beginning of the 2026 Special Olympics Southern California Summer Games from June 5-7.

