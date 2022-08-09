Law enforcement to conduct multi-agency training exercise

Central Coast law enforcement agencies will be conducting a large-scale training exercise on Tuesday and Saturday.

The training will take place at Grover Beach Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Grover Beach Police Department, Pismo Beach Police Department, Arroyo Grande Police Department, California State Parks, the Five Cities Fire Authority, CAL FIRE, and the Lucia Mar Unified School District will be participating in the exercise.

Officials say that the purpose of the exercise is to enhance collaboration between the agencies if there was a need to respond to a school during a critical incident.

Access to Grover Beach Elementary School will be restricted during the training exercise, as well as parking near the school.