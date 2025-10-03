Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Lirio, a 4-month-old puppy, is our Pet of the Week

Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week it is 4-month-old puppy Lirio's turn in the spotlight!
Every week, we feature an available animal from Woods Humane Society. This week is four-month-old Lirio's turn in the spotlight!

He has a heart as big and goofy as his paws and is sure to make a great companion. He is a shepherd, Terrier, Pit mix, and is always ready for an adventure. As he is just a puppy, he still has a lot to learn but loves to learn and meet new people.

Head to Woods Humane Society on Friday from Noon to 4 p.m. to meet this sweet boy!

Click here for information about Lirio or the other animals available at Woods Humane Society.

