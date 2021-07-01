Live music and more at Atascadero Farmers Market this summer

The first of a series of Summer Sizzle events at the North County Farmers Market started Wednesday night.

The event in Atascadero was kicked off by musician Tennessee Jimmy Harrell.

Every week will feature live music, food, wine tasting in addition to the fresh food at the farmers market.

Summer Sizzle will be taking place each Wednesday evening until August 4.

Only taking a break for days that fall during the Mid-State Fair.

The concerts are hosted in the Atascadero Sunken Gardens from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Farmstead Ed will also set up shop advertising tours over the summer of local farms.

The Summer Sizzle lineup is as follows:

June 30th: Featured Chef, A-Town Humble Pies and live music with Tennessee Jimmy.

July 7th: Features Chef, The Green Grocer and live music with Burning, Bad & Cool.

July 14th: Features Chef, Colony Market & Deli and live music with The Duo Tones.

July 21st & 28th: California Mid State Fair time, the regular Farmers Market will take place, but not the Summer Sizzle event.

August 4th: Features Chef, Hungry Mother Food Truck and live music with Tennessee Jimmy.