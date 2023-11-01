Lizzie Fire acreage increased due to improved mapping

Improved mapping has given fire crews a more accurate idea of how much acreage the Lizzie Fire burned in the hills above San Luis Obispo High School earlier this week.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, SLO City Fire reported the fire had burned a total of 124 acres and was 95 percent contained.

On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department announced that a 15-year-old had been arrested in connection with the fire, which started at around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The teen, whose name was not released, is facing a charge of arson and was booked into juvenile hall, according to police, who say the arrest came after two juveniles were identified on surveillance footage from the high school leaving the area where the fire is believed to have started.

Police say their investigation into the fire is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information to contact Det. Jeff Koznek at (805) 594-8005.

Overnight, firefighters worked on mopping up hot spots within the containment area. According to CAL FIRE, 10 engines and three hand crews remain on scene with full containment expected by Thursday, Nov. 2.

Evacuation warnings for the area have been lifted. No homes or structures were damaged due to the fire.