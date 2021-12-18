Local 4-H group collects toys for kids battling cancer

A local toy drive for kids battling cancer just wrapped up.

Jacks Helping Hand gives toys to kids who visit the pediatric oncology office to bring them joy during a stressful time.

The organization partnered with Edna Valley 4-H to collect the toys at various locations in San Luis Obispo County including 5 of the Farm Supply Company stores.

On Friday one of the local 4-h chapters dropped off the contributions.

"Jack's Helping Hand is a wonderful organization and they help all of the kids in this county, and they're a big support to 4-H and we're all just happy to give back to them," said Edna 4-H member Sally Morelos.

The donation drive resulted in more than 500 toys being added to Jack's Helping Hand's toy boxes.

