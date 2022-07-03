Local agencies are fully staffed to ensure public safety this holiday weekend

Crowds and more crowds are expected throughout this long holiday weekend on the Central Coast.

“The holiday weekends like this Fourth of July is probably the biggest weekend for us on Pismo Beach. We have huge influx of people all throughout the weekend maybe 80,000 to 90,000 people coming and going," said Christopher Siglin, Pismo Beach Police Corporal.

Both Harbor Patrol and Pismo Beach Police Department said they are fully staffed and ready for the surge in crowds with their main priority being public safety.

“Traffic anything traffic-related and also alcohol-related things like that are also very important to us," said Siglin.

“We have a code of ordinance against alcohol, glass, smoking, our lifeguards on the beach do a great job on educating people who don’t know that," said Dax Theis, Port San Luis Harbor Patrol Officer.

California Highway Patrol (CHP) has also deployed a maximum enforcement period that will run through midnight Monday. Last year, CHP reported nearly 1,000 DUI arrests during the Fourth of July enforcement and issued nearly 10,000 citations.

Another main focus for Harbor Patrol is the use of fireworks in the area with fines of $2,000 if found.

Pismo Beach Police Department also says they will be cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks with a new drone program.

“We will have it out on Monday just kind of going up and down the beach and if we do have problems with illegal fireworks, it kind of helps us assist and figure out where they are coming from and respond a lot faster with it," said Siglin.

Other agencies patrolling the area include the Sheriff’s Department, Cal Fire, and CHP.